Iran waits for ‘no one’s permission’ for enrichment; US must stop talking nonsense

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called it “utterly wrong” for the United States to insist on Iran’s completely stopping its peaceful uranium enrichment activities.

“To say that ‘we will not allow Iran to enrich uranium’ is a huge mistake,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated in Tehran on Tuesday.

“No one is waiting for permission from anyone. The Islamic Republic has its own policies, its own methods, and it pursues its own agenda,” the Leader underlined, addressing a ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of former president Ebrahim Raeisi’s martyrdom.

Ayatollah Khemenei advised the American side to avoid “idle talk” regarding the courses of action that it thinks the Islamic Republic should or should not take.

The Leader voiced skepticism concerning the outcome of Iran’s underway indirect talks with the United States., saying that the talks are unlikely to yield results.

“During Martyr Raeisi’s term, there were indirect negotiations, but they yielded no results,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted, adding, “Now, we don’t think they’ll lead to a result now, and we don’t know what will happen.”

Praising Raeisi’s legacy of steadfastness in dealings with US

The Leader recalled that when asked by a reporter whether the Islamic Republic would engage in direct negotiations with the US, the former president had unequivocally answered, “No.”

Ayatollah Khamenei praised Raeisi for his resolute stance, emphasizing that he never allowed the enemy to claim that they could force Iran to come to the negotiation table through threats, enticement, or trickery. “He did not allow this,” the Leader emphasized.

The Leader noted that Raeisi’s steadfast rejection of the prospect of direct talks with the US was “a major part” of the reason why various parties were now insisting that Iran allow taking place of such diplomatic process.

“The insistence on direct negotiations by the parties is due to this. A major part of it is this: he did not allow it.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, meanwhile, announced further clarification regarding the US and others’ insistence on “zero uranium enrichment” on the part of the Islamic Republic.

“Of course, on another occasion, I will explain to the Iranian people why they insist on uranium enrichment. Why are the Western and American sides, and others, so adamant that Iran should not have uranium enrichment?”

“God willing, on another occasion, I will clarify these matters for the people of Iran, so they can understand the true intentions of the other side.”

The remarks came after the Islamic Republic and the United States held a fourth round of indirect talks since earlier this year, in Muscat with Omani mediation.

During the talks, Washington has repeatedly insisted on demanding “complete cessation” of Iran’s peaceful uranium enrichment activities, seeking to label any level of enrichment as a “red line.”

Tehran has firmly rejected the idea, stating that it would continue its enrichment program regardless of the outcome of the talks.

The country has unexceptionally underlined the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, as verified by numerous official inspection processes, and mandated by a fatwa (religious decree) issued by the Leader.

The Islamic Republic has asserted that the talks must address removal of the US’s illegal sanctions on Tehran and avoid inclusion of the country’s defensive might.

Source: Press TV