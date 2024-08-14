Manyu: SDO’s visit brings pain to the struggling people of Mamfe Central!

The new Senior Divisional Officer for Manyu Division, Awounfack Alienou Yves Bertrand, will be visiting Mamfe which is the Manyu Divisional headquarters in what many have dubbed a meet the people’s tour.

The visit, which will be attended by many elites of the Division, has led to some Yaoundé-based Mamfe Central elites to call on many sons and daughters of the sub-division to spend their last savings just to be in the good books of the Yaoundé-based, CPDM Manyu elites.

In a message from Professor George Echu, Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, the sons and daughters of Mamfe Central were urged to pay out of pocket just to make the event a success even when the government provides a budget for such visits.

“Good morning brothers and sisters from Mamfe Central Subdivision. The new SDO for Manyu will be visiting our Subdivision on the 16th of August 2024. In order to prepare for the said tour, the DO for Mamfe Central presided over a meeting on Tuesday this week in Mamfe. Committees were put in place, and I was designated to head the Steering Committee. To facilitate financial contributions towards the success of the event, levies have been agreed upon. They will be communicated in the hours ahead. The Treasurer designated for collection of funds is the Municipal Treasurer, Mrs Etape Otilia (Tel. 670 15 77 59)

Note that this Forum is apolitical. We therefore count on the participation of all sons and daughters of our Subdivision.

Prof. Echu George

Technical Adviser, PRC,” the message says.

The above message was accompanied by another document urging the people of Mamfe Central who are dealing with tough financial times complicated by inflation and unemployment to dig into their meager resources just to enable the SDO who reside in Mamfe town to visit Mamfe town.

Even retirees, who have fixed incomes and are dealing with serious financial headwinds, were called upon to chip in for an event which will last for three hours.

The message which was sent out at short notice has already brought in over CFAF 12 million, testimony to the fact that money is not a problem in Manyu Division, but the lack of a strong will to mobilize resources for development purposes.

If Mamfe Central can bring in over CFAF 12 million at short notice, then the entire Manyu Division can mobilize significant amounts of money for development purposes for the development-thirsty Division.

Strangely, this type of mobilization cannot be attained for the Division’s development because none of those on the list that has been sent out will be expecting an appointment. The disease of appointment has destroyed Cameroon but Mamfe appears to be the hardest hit.

Manyu needs a huge development injection. It needs job-creating opportunities but the Division’s political elites, who are supposed to provide much-needed leadership, are not interested in anything that will not give them the political visibility they desperately need.

If those in Cameroon could be convinced to pay for a visit which will not last more than three hours, the same leaders can also come up with transformative projects for Manyu and call out on the Diaspora to bring its financial weight so that the Division can be given the facelift it needs.

Below is the list of those who have struggled to pay:

Update for contributions

1 Min Victor Arrey Nkongho Mengot 303000frs

2 Nfor Tabetando 500000frs

2 Min Mbiayor Clarkson 51000frs

3 Prof Echu George 205.000pfrs

4 Hon Agbor Ntui Johana 102.000fr

5 Chief Eshobi 250.000fr

6 Mamfe Council 1.000.000frs

7 Mayor Tabenchong 500.000fr

8 Colonel Enow Joseph 102.000fr

9 Mrs Ebai Pauline 25000frs

10 Mr Ebai John 25.000fr

11 Dr Etchu kingsley 50.500frs

12 Mr Tabi Betek 51.000frs

13 Nchang family meeting yaounde 50.000fr

14 Mr Mbiwan Nchaffu 30.500frs

15 Harrison Ako Eku 25.350frs

16 Dr Boniface Fortaboh 30.600frs

17 Mr Etchi Raph Enow 30.600frs

18 Mrs Arrey Pauline Echu 25.300fr

19 Pa Agbor B B 30.000fr

20 Mayor Egbe Ebai Frida 30.000fr

21 prof Eyong 100.000fr

22 N A Harman Taku 26.000fr

23 Epouse Obi Etchu Maureen 40.500fr

24 Mr Kingsley Ayuk MGbatu 25.500fr

25 Mr Fredy Eta Besong 56.000fr

26 Mrs Enow Orock Sarah Besem 53.000fr

27 Okoyong Chiefdom 250.000frs

28 Prof Agbor Tabe Nicoline 25.000fr

29 councillor Mbiatem Collins 10.000fr

30 Bachuo Ntai Chiefdom 400.000fr

31 Mr Mbiayor Mbiayoh Davidson 25.000fr

32 Mr Eric Agbor Eyong 20.500fr

33 Mrs Mary Anne Etchu 30.000frs

34 Mr Victor Eyong 25000frs

35 Hon Rose Abunaw 25.000fr

36 Mr Fru George Ntung 100.000frs

37 Nso Andreas 25.000frs

38 Mr Andrew Egbe Enow 61.000frs

39 Gilbert Foto Asongna 10.300frs

40 Mrs Rose Ojong 25.000frs

41 Mr Martin Tabe Eyong 20.500frs

42 Dr Nsoh Agbor Ferdinand 25.000frs

43 Mrs Teckla Ayuk Enow 10.000frs

44. Mr George Agbor Ntoh 50.000frs

45. Mme Agbor Brenda Bessem 30.000frs

46. Mrs Ashu Prisley Ojong 15.000frs

47. Mr Enow Taku Princewill 25.000frs

48. Mrs Takor Frida Enow 20400frs

49. Mr Besong James Ako 61.000frs

50. Barrister Fotso Martin Tabi 20.000frs

51. Mrs Ayuketah Pamela 100.000frs

52. Ashu Synthia Manyia 25.000 25.000frs

54. Mr Lukas Boukar 100.000frs

55. Mariette Nadine 30.500frs

56. Mrs Christne Nathalie Kenmoe 25000fr

57. Mr Egbe Herod 30.500frs

58. Mr Echu John Betek 25000fr

59. Mrs Ayuk Grace 25000fr

60. Mrs Bridgette Ndiep Asam 25000frs

61. Mr Tangi livinus Ngu 25000fr

62. Chief Bala Ibrahim Baba 15.000frs

63. Prof Julius Oben 250.000frs

63. Eyang Nchang Chiefdom 250.000frs l

64. Barister Ako Robert 50000fr

65. People co-operative 25000frs

66. Egbekaw Chiefdom 250,000

67. NOCUDA Manyu 25,000

68. Mr and Mrs Etchu Ayukegba 60,000

69. Mitanyen Coop credit Union 100,000

70. Mrs Ojongobi Joan 10150

71. Mr Mutas Lawrence mbo 100,000

72. Eyang Ntui Chiefdom 253,500

73. Prophet Jack Tabetando 30.500frs

74. MrsCatherine Beyang 50.500frs

75. Sessekou Nyenty 30.500frs

76. Mr Abang Charles 102.500frs

77. Dr Agbor Magdaline 51.000frs

78. Mamfe Chiefdom 600.000frs

79. Hon Nfor Dr Godson Orock 50000fr

80. Mrs Oben Agnes Betek 20000fr

81. MrTambe Tarkang 100.000frs

82. Mr Bisong Egbe Tabi 302,000frs

83. Mr Mua kwo 25000frs

84. Mr Moleka Nakeri 25000frs

85. Mr Njita Christo 25000frs

86. Mrs Tarh Rose 25000frs

87. Mrs Noromo Victorine 25000frs

88. Mr Nchoteba Jerome 25000frs

89. Mr Nathaniel Okenyi Eyong 25500frs

90. Mr Afulgang Donald 25000frs

91. Hybrid Engineering 50000frs

92. Mr Enow Etta Emmanuel 100.000frs

93. Mrs Winifred Ayuk Arrey 15300fr

94. Mr Tarkang Jane 25500frs

95. Justice Charles Oben Mbiatem 102.000frs

96. MrEmmanuel Enow Oben 10300frs

97. Besongabang community 400.000fr

98. Nchang community 400.000frs

99. Councillor Nkongho Bessem 10000frs

100. Chief/Prof Ferdinand Orock 102,000

101. Prof Sarah Anyang Agbor 25,200

102. Mrs Agbor Tambe Martina 51,000

103. Mr Ayamba Perkins 10000frs

104. Councillor Pius Ngangmanyi Attoh 10000frs

105. Manager NFC Bank 30500frs

106. MrAgbor Sampson Eyong 51000frs

107. MrAyuk Manfred 30600frs

108. Chief JusticeAgbor James

Eyong 51000frs

109. Mrs Lilian Alweli Etoki 50000frs

110. Mr Kenneth Ako Eyong 40500frs

111. ÉLÈVE Construction 52000frs

112. Mr Ayuk Iyok 50000frs

113. Transporters syndicat 100.000fr

114. Mr Victor Agbor Enow 10100frs

115. Mrs Anna Etaka Egbe 25600frs

116. Prof Mathias Esum 52000frs

117. Mr Ivo Enongene Etone DD Sport 25300frs

118. Mr Ernest Egbe Enow 51000frs

119 D.O Orock Benjamin

Agbor 51000frs

120. Princess Tabetando Enow Etaka 51000frs

121. Tabe Felicia Hair dresser 20400frs

122. Mayor Emeritus Ayuk Takonchung John 51000frs

123. Mr Besong Andrew Mboe 30000frs

124.Justice Eware Ashu 50000frs

125. Mrs Sarah Effimbi Ayuk 31000frs

126. Mr Abunaw Martin Tiku 25000frs

127. Mrs Abunaw Esther Takem Nforsong 25000frs

128. Barrister Ayuk lambert Mbeng 31000frs

129. Mr Orock Samuel Otang 60000frs

130. Mr Roland Agbor Ekem 20400frs

131. Jennet Ayuk Tanyi 10000frs

132. Dr Taku Armstrong 25300

133. Mrs Takangeyong Colette 41,000frs

134 Mrs Takang Ernestine B 20000frs

145 Mrs Ebai Anna Etchibarow 10200frs

146 Dr Desmond Tiku Ayuk 25300frs

147 Mr Terence Achuo Ashu 21000frs

148 Mr Kenneth Oben 51000frs

149 Mr Emmanuel Oben Takoeta 50000frs

150 Mr Emmanuel Asa Ashu 25500frs

151 DD MINEPAT 25500frs

152 Councillor Asabe Karl Toumi 10000frs

153 Mr Sone Gilbert DTMamfe 25000frs

154 Councillor Mbi Eyong Christopher 10000frs

155 Nigerian Community 150000frs

156 Chief Taku Agbor Elias 150000frs

157 Nfaitock 11 Community 250000frs

158 Mamfe Central Head Teacher 150000frs

159 Mr Mbiatem Richard 10000frs

160 Mr Ebai Takang 25000frs

161 Mr Askam Jacob 25000frs

162 MASAWA 25000frs

163 Mrs Eyong Tambong Christy 25000frs

164 Mrs Eheh Debora 25000frs

165 Mrs Tata Mercy 25000frs

166 Mr Eta Ojong 25000frs

167 Mrs Ebongo Sarah 25000frs

168 Mr Ayuk Ayuk Thomas 20000frs

169 Mrs Melvis Njume 20000frs

170 Mrs Enow Nsong Alvin 20000frs

171 Mrs Miranda Edube 20000frs

171 Butchers Union 50000frs

172 Ndanjoe Comprehensive 10000frs

173 Petrol Union Mamfe 500000frs

174 Manyu Home Boys/Girls 20000frs

Total =12,096,600frs

By Staff man Alain Agbor Ebot