Manyu: SDO’s visit brings pain to the struggling people of Mamfe Central!
The new Senior Divisional Officer for Manyu Division, Awounfack Alienou Yves Bertrand, will be visiting Mamfe which is the Manyu Divisional headquarters in what many have dubbed a meet the people’s tour.
The visit, which will be attended by many elites of the Division, has led to some Yaoundé-based Mamfe Central elites to call on many sons and daughters of the sub-division to spend their last savings just to be in the good books of the Yaoundé-based, CPDM Manyu elites.
In a message from Professor George Echu, Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, the sons and daughters of Mamfe Central were urged to pay out of pocket just to make the event a success even when the government provides a budget for such visits.
“Good morning brothers and sisters from Mamfe Central Subdivision. The new SDO for Manyu will be visiting our Subdivision on the 16th of August 2024. In order to prepare for the said tour, the DO for Mamfe Central presided over a meeting on Tuesday this week in Mamfe. Committees were put in place, and I was designated to head the Steering Committee. To facilitate financial contributions towards the success of the event, levies have been agreed upon. They will be communicated in the hours ahead. The Treasurer designated for collection of funds is the Municipal Treasurer, Mrs Etape Otilia (Tel. 670 15 77 59)
Note that this Forum is apolitical. We therefore count on the participation of all sons and daughters of our Subdivision.
Prof. Echu George
Technical Adviser, PRC,” the message says.
The above message was accompanied by another document urging the people of Mamfe Central who are dealing with tough financial times complicated by inflation and unemployment to dig into their meager resources just to enable the SDO who reside in Mamfe town to visit Mamfe town.
Even retirees, who have fixed incomes and are dealing with serious financial headwinds, were called upon to chip in for an event which will last for three hours.
The message which was sent out at short notice has already brought in over CFAF 12 million, testimony to the fact that money is not a problem in Manyu Division, but the lack of a strong will to mobilize resources for development purposes.
If Mamfe Central can bring in over CFAF 12 million at short notice, then the entire Manyu Division can mobilize significant amounts of money for development purposes for the development-thirsty Division.
Strangely, this type of mobilization cannot be attained for the Division’s development because none of those on the list that has been sent out will be expecting an appointment. The disease of appointment has destroyed Cameroon but Mamfe appears to be the hardest hit.
Manyu needs a huge development injection. It needs job-creating opportunities but the Division’s political elites, who are supposed to provide much-needed leadership, are not interested in anything that will not give them the political visibility they desperately need.
If those in Cameroon could be convinced to pay for a visit which will not last more than three hours, the same leaders can also come up with transformative projects for Manyu and call out on the Diaspora to bring its financial weight so that the Division can be given the facelift it needs.
Below is the list of those who have struggled to pay:
By Staff man Alain Agbor Ebot