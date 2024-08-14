Indomitable Lions to lay former player Nguemo to rest this Saturday

Cameroon will hold a funeral this Saturday for late Landry Nguemo in Dschang.

The former Cameroon midfielder, who died in a road accident in Obala on Thursday 27 June, is now en route to the land of his ancestors.

Landry Nguemo’s memory has been hailed by several players deep within the Indomitable Lions and beyond, including the Minister of Sport and Physical Education.

Landry Nguemo was born on 28 November 1985 in Yaoundé. He played as a defensive midfielder.

He reportedly spent his childhood in Cameroon and was ferried to France through the Nantes system. He joined the AS Nancy-Lorraine youth academy at the age of 16 and passed his baccalauréat at 17 despite missing some exams for watching the 2002 African Cup of Nations on television, which his Cameroon team won. He turned professional at the age of 19, playing 4 games for his country.

By Rita Akana with files