Indomitable Lions: Why wasn’t Michaël Ngadeu in Qatar for the World Cup?

Why wasn’t Michaël Ngadeu in Qatar for the World Cup? For the first time, the Cameroon defender addresses the subject to explain what happened. Speaking to local channel Canal 2 International, the 32-year-old made a number of revelations.

“I received a message on my phone two minutes before they started reading the list. I received a message telling me that my name had just been removed”. While the version of a fight with Zambo Aguissa had been given, the defender formally denies it. “There has never been a fight between Zambo and myself, and I have never fought with anyone in the national team,” Michaël Ngadeu told Kick Off.

Source: Sports News Africa