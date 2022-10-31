Indomitable Lions: Song unveils squad for pre-World Cup friendly against Jamaica

Coach Rigobert Song announced on Sunday a list of 26 players for a pre-FIFA World Cup friendly against Jamaica.

The list is entirely made up of home-based players, who will camp from November 2-10 and play Jamaica on November 9.

Song wants to include three local players in the final squad for the FIFA World Cup and hopes that the game will help him make the right selection, according to football analyst James Ndiba.

“This will be a farewell game before the Indomitable Lions leave for Qatar, so everyone is surprised and asking why Song is testing local players on the eve of the world’s major football tournament,” Ndiba said.

“But I think it is the right thing to do if he must select the correct home-based players. We already know the performance of most of the Cameroonian players playing professional leagues out of the country,” he added.

Cameroon has been drawn in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and five-time world champions Brazil. The Indomitable Lions will kick off their group stage against Switzerland on November 24.

Source: Xinhaunet