Yaoundé: FECAFOOT holds Ballon d’Or ceremony

FECAFOOT held a spectacular Ballon d’Or ceremony Saturday night to honor local female and male footballers.

The ceremony held in the capital city of Yaounde was attended by nation’s football legends, government officials and diplomats.

“This is an incredible football event for Cameroonian football and will bring local players to the limelight,” said anti Anglophone and controversial Ernest Obama, spokesperson of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Football legend and the FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o said the ceremony marked “a turning point” in Cameroon’s football which is undergoing “a clear revolution” under his leadership.

Souaibou Marou, playing for local side Coton Sport of Garoua, won Cameroonian Ballon d’Or 2022 in the male category, while Monique Ngock, playing for local club Flight FF, won in the female category.

By Xinhuanet with additional editing from Cameroon Concord News