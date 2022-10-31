Serie A: Jose’s men into top four

Cristian Volpato shot Roma into the top four of Serie A on Monday with a late strike and assist in a 3-1 win at Verona which moved them above Lazio a week before the Rome derby.

Jose Mourinho’s team were level heading into the final two minutes at the Stadio Bentegodi but 18-year-old Volpato met Nemanja Matic’s low cross with a perfect first time finish to put the away side ahead.

And Australia-born Volpati then ensured Roma would take three points when he slid in Stephan El Shaarawy to net a third in stoppage-time with a perfect through ball.

Roma are a point ahead of Lazio and Inter Milan in fourth place, with the derby coming up on Sunday against their local rivals who will be without Ciro Immobile and suspended Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Nicolo Zaniolo tapped Roma level in first-half stoppage time after Pawel Dawidowicz were sent off for the home side nine minutes before the break.

Dawidowicz was given a straight red card for a bad foul on Zaniolo nine minutes after he had rolled ahead the hosts, who stay in the relegation zone are their seventh defeat in a row.

