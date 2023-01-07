Indomitable Lions: Modeste M’Bami dies aged 40

Modeste M’Bami, the former Indomitable Lions midfielder is no more! The veteran Paris Saint Germaine and Olympic Marseille player died today of heart attack aged 40.

Modeste M’Bami who recorded 38 caps, 3 goals died in Le Havre, where he lived.

He had played for PSG (2003-2006) and OM (2006-2009).

Gold medalist at the Olympic Games in 2000 in Australia with the Indomitable Lions, M’Bami also won two French Cups with PSG (2004 and 2006).

After starting his career in Douala, Cameroon, the native of Yaoundé played in France with Sedan (2000-2003). Transferred to PSG, he imposed himself in the midfield, especially during the 2003-2004 season, which ended in second place under Vahid Halilhodzic. He then joined PSG rivals, Olympique de Marseille in the summer of 2006.

After a stint at Almeria, and a few seasons in more distant destinations (China, Saudi Arabia, Colombia), M’Bami ended his playing careerat Le Havre, in Ligue 2 (2014-2016).

By Chi Prudence Asong