Indomitable Lions: All you need to know ahead of Qatar 2022 team announcement

Indomitable Lions have been drawn in group G at the World Cup and will face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. They have played at the tournament more than any other African side, competing seven times since their debut in 1982.

The Qatar World Cup will be Cameroon’s eighth such competition and marks a return to the global stage after missing out on a place in Russia four years ago.

This time around, the Indomitable Lions booked their World Cup place in dramatic fashion. They came top of their initial CAF group, finishing two points ahead of Ivory Coast after winning five of their six matches.

The Lions then faced a strong Algeria side in their CAF play-off and lost the first leg 1-0 at home. Winning 1-0 in Algeria and with the match in extra-time, they conceded a 118th-minute equaliser and looked to be destined to miss out again. Karl Toko Ekambi then became the nation’s hero, scoring the all-important winner in the 124th minute of the match.

The Indomitable Lions most recent international squad contained several names that followers of European football will be familiar with. Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is their No 1 goalkeeper, Napoli’s Andre-Frank Anguissa is a standout option in midfield and captain Vincent Aboubakar has played top-flight football in Portugal, Turkey and France.

Brentford’s France-born Bryan Mbeumo has recently switched his nationality too, picking up his first Cameroon cap in September.

Lions most recent international squad

Goalkeepers: Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille), Devis Epassy (Abha), Andre Onana (Inter Milan).

Defenders: Darlin Yongwa (Lorient), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Christopher Wooh (Rennes), Oumar Gonzalez (Ajaccio), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese).

Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Georges Mandjeck (Nea Salamis), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Jean Onana (Lens).

Forwards: Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Leandre Tawamba (Al-Taawoun), Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

Cameroon’s recent call-ups

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (Vita Club).

Culled from The Athletic.com