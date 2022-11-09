Southern Cameroons resistance is still battling to end union with French Cameroun

The head of the Ambazonia Intelligence Service in Ground Zero held a telephone conversation with the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima late on Tuesday. The two discussed the situation in Southern Cameroons, including Bemenda and the presence of Bayelsa armed militants from Nigeria in Pamol Lobe and Mamfe in Manyu Division.

Following the meeting, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader told the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Corporation that they discussed the reasons leading up to the recent 40 years celebration of the French Cameroun dictator in Ambazonia territory and the humanitarian situation in Menchum, Bui and Ndian.

Yerima pointed out that he told the Ambazonia Intel Chief that Southern Cameroonians will never accept the continuation of the 1961 status quo. He warned that the Ambazonia resistance groups might agree to take action against all French Cameroun military installations in Southern Cameroons. But he did not say when and where it could start.

Sending a strong message to Yaoundé, Yerima said he would sit with all Southern Cameroons factions to discuss counter measures and the fate of all Southern Cameroons detainees who are still being held by the Biya French Cameroun regime in harsh conditions, including solitary confinement and detention with neither charge nor trial.

When asked if Ambazonian resistance groups failed when they allowed the CPDM Biya celebration to go on in Southern Cameroons without ghost towns operations, Dabney Yerima answered: “Our struggle is not only to end the fake union with La Republique du Cameroun, but also to let our people see the Southern Cameroonians who are helping the Francophone regime in its genocidal campaign in our homeland. When we get to Buea, they will pay dearly for their actions.”

By Chi Prudence Asong