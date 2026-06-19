Gov’t denies report about Biya’s health condition in Geneva

Minister of Communication and government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi on Thursday denied reports about President Paul Biya’s health, assuring the public that the president is fine.

On Tuesday, the news magazine Jeune Afrique reported that Biya had been admitted to a hospital in Switzerland after falling ill during activities to mark the country’s National Day on May 20.

In a statement, Sadi said the report was “based on malicious and unfounded speculation.”

“The head of state is indeed in Geneva, Switzerland, but is by no means admitted in any medical facility nor is he in a state of health that requires medical care,” Sadi said, adding that Biya continues to monitor the affairs of the country with “due diligence” and will return to Cameroon “as soon as possible.”

Biya, 93, has been president of Cameroon since 1982.

Source: Xinhuanet