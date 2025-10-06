Football: Trabzonspor lifts lid on potential Onana signing

Breaking News

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has hinted that the Turkish giants could look to sign Andre Onana on a permanent basis at the end of his current deal at the club.

The Cameroon international joined Trabzonspor on loan from Manchester United for the 2025/26 campaign and has since showcased a couple of positive results since the beginning of his tenure in Turkey.

According to Dogan, Onana could be an option in the near future, should the technical staff give their stamp of approval.

“Onana has just joined us, and we and the technical team are pleased,” Dogan told 61 Saat.com, as per United in Focus this week.

“He’s a player who cost his team €65 million, including bonuses. It’s impossible for Trabzonspor to make a transfer under those circumstances.

“If the technical staff is happy, we’ll see what we can do at the end of the year.”

Source: African Football

