Football: Leeds United keen to land Nicolas Nkoulou

The Whites need to strengthen their defense this summer. Reports in the British and Italian media claim Leeds United are keen to land Nicolas Nkoulou. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs.

The centre-back has banged in one goal in 13 matches for Torino this term on all fronts. The 30-year-old is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in Cameroon.

Nkoulou has also left his mark at the international stage after netting one goal in 72 senior appearances for the Cameroon national team.

The centre-back’s contract at Torino is about to expire and a number of clubs are said to be monitoring his situation, with Leeds showing the most concrete interest in an attempt to lure the player to their team.

Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign a new centre-back and Nkoulou is one of the names at the top of his wishlist.

The report claims that Leeds manager has extensively scouted Nkoulou and is considering a move for the centre-back.

The Whites are desperate to make an impact in the summer transfer window.

Nicolas Nkoulou is a very comfortable defender and has qualities which would improve the Leeds United’s backline. His arrival would give Leeds some much needed tactical flexibility.

According to the report, “Leeds United are eager to sign Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou. The Whites are looking to establish themselves as a top half club in the Premier League next term. According to CalcioMercato, Nkoulou is interesting Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and could arrive on a free. Bielsa coached Nkoulou at Marseille a few years ago.”

Leeds United will have to come up with the right proposal to convince Nkoulou to join the club.

Good signing for Leeds United?

The 30-year-old is a good centre-back, and on a free transfer, he would not be a bad signing for Leeds.

The Cameroon international could be a very good squad player for Marcelo Bielsa over the next few years. He is at the peak of his career right now and Bielsa could bring out the best in him.

Stylistically, he would be a great fit in Leeds.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer.

Source: Eurofootballrumours





