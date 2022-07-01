Football: Inter sign goalkeeper Onana on free transfer

Inter Milan have signed Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who declined to extend his contract with Ajax Amsterdam which expired in June, has joined Inter on a five-year deal according to media reports.

“I’m very happy to be part of this great club and this family, which is a great institution. What more can you say about a club that has done it all? Being here is amazing, and we hope to achieve important objectives in the future,” Onana said.

He will compete with Slovenia’s 37-year-old Samir Handanovic, who has been Inter’s first choice since 2012.

Onana, who was banned by European soccer’s governing body UEFA for violating doping rules last year, leaves Ajax having won three Eredivisie titles.

Inter, who lost their Serie A title by finishing second behind AC Milan last season, have already re-signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea and signed Albania midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli.

Source: Reuters