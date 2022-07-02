Felix Tonye Mbock: Former renowned Francophone cabinet minister dies

Veteran French Cameroun politician and peer to Biya and the late President Ahmadou Ahidjo, Hon. Felix Tonye Mbock has died, his family has announced.

He was hailed as the man who created the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and a true Francophone trailblazer.

Felix Tonye Mbock died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from an undisclosed illness.

Felix TONYE MBOG served as Minister of Sports, Labour and Social Insurance, Posts and Telecommunications and External Relations.

He reportedly named the Francophone dominated football national team as the “Indomitable Lions” when he was Minister of Youth and Sports some few weeks before the 19 72 Africa Cup of Nations that was staged in Cameroon.

By Rita Akana