FIFA President says Ronaldo ‘could play’ in Club World Cup

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has claimed “there are discussions” over Cristiano Ronaldo playing at the Club World Cup this summer.

Ronaldo’s club, Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, failed to qualify for the expanded 32-team tournament in the United States.

But Infantino says the 40-year-old Portugal forward, who is out of contract this summer, could still feature in the new-look event.

During an interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino talked about Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi playing in the tournament’s opening game on 14 June for his Inter Miami side.

He then added: “And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup.

“There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows.”

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United mid-season and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract expires on 30 June.

This year’s Club World Cup will be the first to be played in the summer and the first to feature more than eight teams.

World football’s governing body Fifa has therefore introduced an additional transfer window from 1-10 June, allowing clubs to complete deals in time for the tournament.

