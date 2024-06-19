Federal Republic of Ambazonia: President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe speaks from prison

Leadership and Decision-making

The burning of taxis of our family members.

Who are we hurting when we burn the taxi, lifeline of our relative? Our people are already walking a fine line between their genuine support for the struggle and the fearful obedience of the Tyranny of our adversaries. Through rough and dreary roads, they are carry heavy burdens.

Leadership is exemplified in decision making. The decisions of a leader have far-reaching consequences. Therefore, Leaders should not make decisions hastily or emotionally, without deep thought. Leaders must weigh their decisions and the effects on the People they are serving.

Our offensive energy, time, and resources must be targeted at our enemies, not at our own family. If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm. We should not make a habit of making enemies within.

If there is no crack on the wall, lizards will not enter and make it their hideout and home.

Before Leaders make public pronouncements, they should evaluate the impact of their words because words matter, and the words of a leader can lead people to victory, defeat, or self-destruction.

We are family and we know who our enemy today is. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize:- The foot-of-the-mountain!!!

Sisiku AyukTabe

KPPY – 19th June 2024