President Putin arrives in North Korea ahead of talks with Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea to a red carpet welcome on Tuesday night at the start of his first visit to the totalitarian state in 24 years.

Mr Putin was met on the tarmac by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and – flanked by a military guard of honour – the pair talked animatedly for several minutes.

The two leaders last met in September at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s far east, but this is Mr Putin’s first trip to Pyongyang since 2000.

Ties between the two pariah states have increased in recent years, especially since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea needs help with space technology after its recent failure to put a second spy satellite into orbit – as well as food, fuel and foreign currency.

Russia faces a continued shortage of weapons in its war in Ukraine.

The United States has said it is concerned about the “deepening relationship between these two countries”.

The Kremlin described the trip as a “friendly state visit” with Russian media reporting Mr Putin and Mr Kim may sign a partnership agreement, including on security issues, and will give joint statements to the media.

A parade in Kim Il Sung square is anticipated. Mr Putin is also expected to watch a concert and visit the Orthodox Church of the Life-Giving Trinity in Pyongyang, the only orthodox church in North Korea.

Source: BBC