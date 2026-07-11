Douala: 6 killed in building collapse in Bonamoussadi

At least six people were killed and six others injured after a part of a three-story residential building collapsed amid heavy rains in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, authorities said on Saturday.

The building, located in the Bonamoussadi neighborhood, collapsed overnight into Saturday.

In a statement, the Douala City Council said three of the victims were children and the six injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation. Rescue and debris-clearing teams continued search and recovery operations while engineers assessed nearby buildings for potential structural risks.

Heavy rains lashed Douala from Thursday through Saturday, triggering flooding in several neighborhoods and disrupting business activities across the city.

Earlier this week, Cameroon’s Ministry of Transport warned of heavy rainfall in five regions, including the Littoral Region, where Douala is located, citing the risks of flooding and landslides.

Source: Xinhuanet