Algeria eyes Cameroon coffee, banana imports and investment

Algeria’s state-owned MADAR Holding wants to import Cameroonian bananas and coffee while investing in the country’s export-oriented agricultural sectors, including cocoa and cotton, as Algeria seeks to deepen economic ties with Cameroon.

The plans were discussed during a meeting in Yaounde on July 8 between Cameroon’s Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and executives from MADAR Holding, one of Algeria’s largest state-owned industrial groups. According to Cameroon’s Ministry of Trade, the discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade and attracting Algerian investment into the country’s agricultural value chains.

Chief Executive Officer Adel Khemane said MADAR was looking for local partners to expand imports of Cameroonian bananas and coffee while evaluating investment opportunities in those sectors.

“We are also considering substantial investments in these sectors and others, subject to the priorities of the Cameroonian authorities,” he said.

Cameroonian officials also promoted investment opportunities in cocoa and cotton. MADAR said it was interested in both securing supplies for the Algerian market and supporting local processing activities in Cameroon.

More Than 15 Economic Agreements Under Discussion

The talks come ahead of the fifth session of the Cameroon-Algeria Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is expected to take place in Yaounde. According to Algeria’s ambassador to Cameroon, Abdallah Boukemmache, negotiations are under way on more than 15 agreements covering economic cooperation.

“We came not only to sign agreements, but to boost trade between our countries and invest in Cameroon,” he said.

Cameroon’s Ministry of Trade said commercial ties between the two countries are strengthening. Cameroonian exports to Algeria more than doubled between 2023 and 2024, while direct air links between Algiers and Douala have also expanded.

MADAR executives are expected to continue discussions in Douala with the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC), the Interprofessional Council for Cocoa and Coffee (CICC), and Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) as the company seeks to advance its import and investment plans. The discussions are expected to be followed by a Cameroon-Algeria business forum bringing together Algerian business leaders to promote new commercial partnerships and investment projects.

Source: Sbbc