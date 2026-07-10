Fight against HIV/AIDS: Northwest region remains hotspot

Cameroon continues to make progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, but the epidemic remains highly uneven across the country.

Results from the 2024-2025 Cameroon Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (Camphia), released on July 7 in Yaoundé, show that the Northwest Region remains the country’s hardest-hit area, with an HIV prevalence of 5.6%—more than twice the national average of 2.7%.

The findings were presented by Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda and are based on a survey conducted between September 2024 and January 2025 among nearly 15,000 households across all 10 regions of the country. The results point to continued national progress while highlighting persistent regional hotspots where the burden of the epidemic remains significantly higher.

A sharply uneven epidemic

The Northwest recorded the highest HIV prevalence in Cameroon, followed by the Center Region, excluding the city of Yaoundé, at 5.3%, and the South Region at 4.8%. At the other end of the spectrum, the Far North posted the country’s lowest prevalence, at 1.5%.

The findings suggest that HIV can no longer be assessed through national averages alone. Regional disparities now play a defining role in shaping the country’s epidemic.

The survey does not establish a direct link between insecurity and higher HIV prevalence in the Northwest. However, the region’s prolonged security crisis may have increased vulnerability by disrupting HIV testing and treatment services, displacing communities, and contributing to gender-based violence—factors widely associated in public health research with a higher risk of HIV transmission.

National progress masks persistent disparities

The survey estimates that about 501,000 people are living with HIV in Cameroon.

Among people aged 15 to 49, annual new infections have fallen to about 21,000, compared with 31,000 during the 2017-2018 Camphia survey, reflecting significant progress in the national response.

That progress, however, has not been evenly distributed. Women and adolescent girls remain disproportionately affected, accounting for nearly three out of every four new HIV infections. HIV prevalence among women stands at 3.6%.

Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 also remain particularly vulnerable, with new infections concentrated largely in major urban centers.

In other words, Cameroon has improved key national indicators, but the epidemic continues to affect populations differently depending on gender, age, and location.

Strong treatment coverage, weaker testing

Camphia also highlights major gains in HIV treatment.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 96.4% of people who know their HIV status are receiving antiretroviral therapy. Among those receiving treatment, 95% have achieved viral suppression, significantly reducing the risk of transmission while improving long-term health outcomes.

The country’s main challenge remains HIV testing. Only 77.1% of people living with HIV know their status, leaving Cameroon below international targets. Health authorities now plan to focus more heavily on expanding testing, particularly among men and young people, who are less likely to get tested.

Toward a more targeted response

The Camphia findings point to two realities. Cameroon has made measurable progress in reducing new infections and expanding treatment coverage. At the same time, HIV remains concentrated in a handful of regions—particularly the Northwest, Center, and South—where prevention, testing, and access to care remain more urgent.

The results suggest that the country’s next phase of the HIV response will require more targeted interventions rather than a uniform national approach. Reducing regional disparities is likely to become just as important as improving national indicators.

With support from partners including the United States, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF, the government plans to continue expanding free treatment, preventing mother-to-child transmission, and strengthening community-based HIV testing.

The latest Camphia survey suggests that future progress will depend not only on national performance but also on narrowing the regional gaps that continue to shape the epidemic.

Source: Business in Cameroon