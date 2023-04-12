Crushing punishment from Amba fighters awaits Francophone army soldiers, Yerima warns

Southern Cameroons exiled leader Dabney Yerima has said that very harsh and crushing punishment from all Ambazonia self defense groups awaits troops still loyal to the occupying regime in Yaoundé over its barbaric violence in Southern Cameroons.

Dabney Yerima made the remark during a conversation with Cameroon Concord News on Monday.

Yerima observed that in the last six years, the French Cameroun regime has turned into an unrestrained and increasingly criminal killing machine by violating all international laws.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government called on all Southern Cameroonians across the world to stay united in support of their valiant and resistant brothers and sisters in Ground Zero.

“The regime in La Republique du Cameroun knows that, based on the strength of the Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards, a harsh and crushing punishment awaits them in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia” Yerima concluded.

By Isong Asu in London