“Southern Cameroonians will soon witness collapse of Biya regime”

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has vehemently condemned crimes committed by Francophone army soldiers against the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, saying Southern Cameroonians will soon witness the collapse of the consortium of CPDM crime syndicate in French Cameroun.

Dabney Yerima, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader made the remarks in a Tuesday statement issued to condemn the Yaoundé regime’s recent acts of provocation and attacks in Fako and Mezam.

“By trying to counter our Kontry Sunday policy, the corrupt regime in French Cameroun is now showing signs of fear and frustration that result from the increasing power of our resistance,” the Dabney Yerima statement said.

It added, “These acts of sabotage in Mile 16 Buea recently represents Yaounde’s calculated plan aimed at deceiving and diverting French Cameroun public opinion … and covering up inefficiency and corruption of the criminal politicians and officials of this regime who sponsored the killing of one theirs Martinez Zogo.”

“Southern Cameroonians will soon witness the collapse of the flimsy power of this shaky regime” noted the statement.

The statement also called on Southern Cameroonian thinkers, elites and all influential people in the diaspora to continue to support the liberation struggle.

By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Nelly Epupa