CPDM Crime Syndicate: National Assembly has lost 18 members since 2020, mostly from ruling party

The National Assembly held a ceremony on November 29 in Yaoundé to honor Abe Micheal Ndra, a member of the Rassemblement Démocratique du Peuple Camerounais (RDPC) representing Ndonga Mantung in the Northwest region.

Mr. Ndra was killed by separatist fighters a few days after being kidnapped for ransom. He had been abducted on October 12, the day of the presidential election, shortly after casting his vote.

He is the eighteenth lawmaker of the 10th legislature to die since 2020. The seventeen who preceded him were all members of the RDPC, the majority party in the National Assembly. This succession of deaths has affected almost exclusively the ranks of the ruling party, which dominates representation in the lower house.

Following the 2020 legislative elections, the RDPC won 139 of the chamber’s 180 seats. Today, it holds 121 seats but still commands an overwhelming majority. The decline has not altered the party’s control, even as new legislative elections are expected in 2026.

List of National Assembly Members of the 10th Legislature Who Have Died Since 2020:

1. Harouna Bougue, RDPC, Mayo-Louti/Garoua, North (July 22, 2020)

2. Saraou Bernadette, RDPC, Mayo Kani Nord, Far North (August 9, 2020)

3. Yacouba Yaya, RDPC, Mayo-Tsanaga Sud, Far North (December 13, 2020)

4. Prince Ange Gilbert Mikody, RDPC, Boumba et Ngoko, East (March 24, 2021)

5. Djibril Kaou, RDPC, Mayo-Tsanaga Sud, Far North (February 13, 2021)

6. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, RDPC, Southwest, vice president of the National Assembly (April 20, 2021)

7. Ngo Yetna Marinette Mbeleg, RDPC, Sanaga-Maritime, Littoral (May 24, 2021)

8. Ngahane Isaac, RDPC, Wouri-Est, Littoral (August 1, 2021)

9. Ngobo Zogo, RDPC, Lékié, Center (August 16, 2021)

10. Fadimatou Sambo, RDPC, Mayo Rey, North (March 20, 2022)

11. Bienvenu Tak, RDPC, Lom et Djerem, East (December 22, 2022)

12. Mamouda Ali, RDPC, Bénoué-Ouest, North (January 15, 2023)

13. Ndongo Essomba, RDPC, Lékié, Center (March 17, 2023)

14. Isabelle Silikam, RDPC, Mayo Danay, Far North (June 23, 2023)

15. Antoinette Nganbaye, RDPC, Lom et Djerem-Est, East (October 2, 2023)

16. Margueritte Abomo Fama, RDPC, Haute Sanaga Centre, Center (November 10, 2023)

17. Memouna Mahamat, RDPC, Mayo Banyo, Adamawa (May 15, 2024)

18. Abe Micheal Ndra, RDPC, Donga Mantung, Northwest (October 12, 2024)

Source: Sbbc