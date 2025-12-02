President Putin warns Europe Russia will respond instantly to any aggression

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is not seeking conflict with Europe but warned that Russia is fully prepared to respond if European countries choose to escalate tensions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, shortly before meeting US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin, Putin criticized European governments for obstructing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

“We are not planning to go to war with Europe – I’ve said that many times – but if Europe suddenly wants to fight us, we are ready immediately. There can be no doubt about that.”

“Europe is preventing the US administration from achieving peace in Ukraine,” Putin said, adding that European demands are “not acceptable to Russia.”

Trump’s envoys are meeting Putin in Moscow to discuss a 28-point peace plan developed last month by US and Russian officials.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the discussions with the US delegation would continue “as long as needed.”

Trump briefly referenced the ongoing talks in Russia during a cabinet meeting in Washington, saying his “people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled.”

European governments and Ukraine have pushed back against earlier terms, which they claimed heavily favored Moscow, including proposals for Ukrainian withdrawal from eastern Donbas cities, limits on the size of Kiev’s military, and restrictions on joining NATO.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Washington and Kiev have agreed on a revised 20-point peace framework.

Speaking during a visit to Dublin, he said that “some details still need to be worked out” and that European proposals had been refined based on earlier Geneva discussions.

