COP29: Cameroon’s Mister Climate highlights importance of relations established in Baku

Fongoh Eric, Co Founder and General Coordinator of the International Centre for Environmental Education and Community Development (ICENECDEV), observer of the International Centre for Environment Educator and Community hailed the high-level organization of COP29, saying that it has led to some progress.

“We can undertake significant work by enhancing climate actions in cooperation with other countries. Prevention of air pollution is essential. We have several projects related to agroforestry. I am confident that the relations we have established at COP29 will positively impact our fight against climate change,” he emphasized.

Culled from Azerbaijan