Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Leader calls for unity among restoration groups

The leader of the Ambazonia revolution, Sisuku Ayuk Tabe has called for unity among all Southern Cameroons restoration movements fighting for the creation of an Ambazonian state.

Sisuku Ayuk Tabe was reacting to the appointment of Marco Rubio as the new US Secretary of State described as one of the few US senators to lend an attentive ear to Southern Cameroons nationalism.

The Ambazonian leader called for unity in order to seize the opportunity under the current Trump administration for the real emancipation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

‘This is another encouraging message that should push our people towards unity. Let us always do what is necessary to be in the vanguard of the push towards unity, because despite everything… there is strength in numbers! Let us lead by example and give priority to unity in our quest for Ambazonia. A bundle of brooms is unbreakable, but a single broomstick can be easily broken. Our struggle is bigger than one person. Let us remain united’, wrote Sisuku Ayuk Tabe.

‘Ambazonie’s strength lies in our diversity. Let us celebrate our differences and unite for a common goal’, he continued. This reaction follows on from the former US Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy’s comments that the new head of US diplomacy, Marco Rubio, is someone who cares about the Southern Cameroons struggle.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé