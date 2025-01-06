Canada: Justin Trudeau resigns as prime minister

Justin Trudeau resigns as leader of Canada’s governing party after nearly a decade as prime minister

Trudeau says in a news conference in Ottawa that he will stay on as PM until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen

“This country deserves a real choice” at the next election, he says, announcing that parliament will be prorogued until 24 March

Trudeau had been under growing pressure from within his party and elsewhere to step down

Who could replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader? Ex-Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney are among the potential successors.

Source: BBC