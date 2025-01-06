Canada: Justin Trudeau resigns as prime minister
Justin Trudeau resigns as leader of Canada’s governing party after nearly a decade as prime minister
Trudeau says in a news conference in Ottawa that he will stay on as PM until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen
“This country deserves a real choice” at the next election, he says, announcing that parliament will be prorogued until 24 March
Trudeau had been under growing pressure from within his party and elsewhere to step down
Who could replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader? Ex-Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney are among the potential successors.
Source: BBC