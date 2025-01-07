Camtel sets CFA326bn budget for 2025

State-owned telecom group Camtel reported it has approved a budget of CFA 326.2 billion for 2025. This budget will focus on upgrading network infrastructure and improving service quality. Among the plans are the installation of new antennas and the modernization of existing equipment.

Camtel’s board also approved a three-year plan, the “Performance Program 2025-2027” to build on previous successes, diversify services, and improve company management, while ensuring transparency and good governance.

As the public operator of Cameroon’s fiber-optic network, Camtel sells its services to clients and competitors, including companies like Orange Cameroon and MTN Cameroon. Although the company has faced criticism over service quality, particularly from these competitors, it reports strong financial results. Its revenue has been steadily increasing, growing from CFA 108 billion in 2018 to CFA 207 billion in 2023. The company’s capital has also risen from CFA 67 billion to CFA 117 billion over the same period. In 2023, Camtel made a profit of CFA 11 billion, with CFA 4 billion of that amount transferred to the public treasury.

Source: Business in Cameroon