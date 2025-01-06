CPDM Crime Syndicate: Alice Nkom summoned over terrorism financing charges

Renowned Cameroon lawyer Alice Nkom is scheduled to appear before the Central Judicial Research Unit of the Gendarmerie in Douala on Jan. 14 for “investigative purposes,” according to a summons served by a bailiff on January 2.

The summons follows a complaint filed late last year by civil society organization Observatory for Societal Development (ODS). Lilian Koulou Engoulou, the ODS’s general coordinator, accuses Nkom of attempted endangerment of state security, financing terrorism, and funding armed groups.

The ODS alleges that in July 2019, Nkom raised significant funds to oppose the government of President Paul Biya during the third Cameroon Patriotic Forum held in Munich, Germany. Cameroonian media reported at the time that, alongside Nkom, political figures such as Edith Kah Walla, leader of the opposition Cameroon People’s Party (CPP), also attended the forum, which called for Biya’s resignation. The ODS further claims that Nkom intended to mobilize Cameroonians for mass protests to oust the current government. Additionally, the organization accuses her of financing separatist groups in the Northwest and Southwest regions, where armed movements are fighting for an independent state.

Responding on her Facebook page, Nkom dismissed the complaint that she claims comes from an association she knows nothing about neither its existence nor its leadership, creation date, or legal registration. She added pointedly, “If only the speed of response to this complaint could be applied to all public services… health, water, electricity, roads, jobs…” Before inviting her followers “especially the youth” to register to vote.

This case is the latest chapter in a series of disputes between Nkom and the Ministry of Territorial Administration (Minat). Central to the ongoing tension is her decision to break seals placed on the offices of the Central African Human Rights Defenders Network (Redhac). These seals had been applied following a temporary suspension of Redhac’s activities ordered by Paul Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration.

In December, Nkom was summoned twice by the senior divisional officer for the Wouri division regarding this act but declined to attend. As chair of Redhac’s board of directors, she has requested a report to prepare for another summons on January 10.

