Cameroon’s next president is also in China

The issue of who will succeed Biya is always on many Cameroonian lips but the answer is slowly emerging.

While Cameroonians are focused on alcohol and football, the ruling elite is gradually grooming Franck Biya for him to take over once his father quits.

Franck Biya has never held any official government position, but has been making slow inroads into the political arena.

He is sometimes sent on secret missions where he serves as the president’s emissary.

Recently, he has been taking the lead on many ruling party activities and this is designed to gradually introduce him to the public.

Though many ruling party members clap for the inexperienced Franck Biya in public, behind the scenes, there is a lot of grumbling.

Contacted by the Cameroon Concord News Group’s editor-in-chief, a ruling party stalwart could not hide his disappointment and frustration of what he has been noticing.

“We all know what Biya and his men are selling, but not many of us are buying it. Cameroon is not a monarchy and there will be a lot of infighting once Biya dies. There is no part of our constitution which allows for Franck Biya to become the next president,” our source which elected anonymity said.

“Cameroonians must show their teeth. Biya and his men are taking the population for granted. I am a ruling party official, but I disagree with so many things which are happening in our country,” our source said.

“I know there will be bloodshed when Biya dies. Many of our party members cannot accept Franck Biya as the country’s next president. He knows very little about management and administration and being a president’s son is no criterion for being the country’s president,” he added.

While Paul Biya is discussing with Chinese government officials on how the Asian giant can help Cameroon, Frank Biya, for his part, is seeking business deals from established Chinese businesspeople.

Many doubt if he will be able to get any as Chinese businesspeople know that there are serious governance issues in Cameroon and that the country’s legal framework leaves much to be desired.

By Alain Agbor Ebot