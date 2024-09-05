CPDM Minister of Football lands in Garoua

Cameroon’s Minister of Football, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, has landed in Garoua in Cameroon’s northern region where the country’s national team, the Indomitable Lions is expected to clash with the Brave Warriors of Namibia.

Mr. Mouelle Kombi, who is supposed to be the country’s Sports and Physical Education Minister, but has opted to focus on football, was on the same flight with the players and their coach. He has to be by the team to keep on manipulating the players. But his intrigues are known and the players are sick and tired of his stupidity.

Prof. Mouelle Kombi and Coach Marc Brys had vowed that they would not go to Garoua for the match, but they have been obliged by circumstances to eat their own words. It is FECAFOOT that manages football in Cameroon and not the ministry of sports.

The minister who has sown chaos in all other federations wants to take control of FECAFOOT because of the money in football. His plan will not work as he has met someone who knows his rights and wants to clean up FECAFOOT. Cameroonians are smart enough to see through Mouelle Kombi’s charade.

Kombi, whose presence in Garoua is not necessary, is there because he wants to ensure that the technical team he appointed gets access to the stadium. But his team will not sit at the coaching stand because the names of the members of that team are not on the match forms.

Kombi is already staring down the barrel of defeat. He will soon be kicked out of government and he will be remembered for the chaos he has sown in the ministry of sports.

Supposedly a practicing lawyer, Mouelle Kombi has, over the years morphed into a practicing liar just because he wants to feather his nest.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai