Cameroon spends CFA13bn on South African trucks in 2023

Cameroon spent an estimated CFA13 billion to import vehicles from South Africa last year. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, the country imported a total of CFA46 billion worth of goods from this partner country during the period. Vehicles accounted for 29% of these imports, with 22% for trucks (CFA10 billion) and 7% for passenger cars (CFA3.2 billion).

This dynamic helped South Africa’s automotive industry gain ground in the Cameroonian market, where Asian and European vehicles have long dominated. It also positioned South Africa among the top three African suppliers to Cameroon in 2023, following Côte d’Ivoire and Morocco, which accounted for 16% and 10% of Cameroon’s import market, respectively, according to the INS.

