Cameroon in 2025: Biya regime warns against pre-election disorder

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said on Thursday that the government will “not tolerate” any pre-election disorder in the country.

“Any act to destabilize the elections will not be tolerated. The political leader who tries to disrupt the elections will regret having joined the political game,” Nji told reporters at the end of a two-day conference which brought together governors of the 10 regions of the country to deliberate on how best to organize general elections scheduled for next year.

The warning came barely a month after opposition leader Maurice Kamto of Cameroon Renaissance Movement granted a press conference and threatened that “if people want the country to fall into violence, then it will fall into violence”.

Nji said such a declaration was “unacceptable” in a democratic country.

“These people in the opposition, you must be humble and speak in measured tones,” he said, adding that the 10 governors have been instructed to “stop” any pre-election disorder.

Legislative, municipal and council elections are scheduled to take place in Cameroon next year.

Source: Xinhuanet