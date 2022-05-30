Cameroon gov’t troops invade Nigeria, gun down 20 Southern Cameroonians

Cameroon government army soldiers disguised as Ambazonia fighters have reportedly killed at least 20 Southern Cameroonians in a community in Boki Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Cameroon Intelligence Report correspondent in Akwaya revealed that the Francophone soldiers crossed from Tinta on Sunday and raided the locality deep inside Nigerian territory in search of separatist’s fighters.

Nigerian authorities have openly blamed the attack on Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces saying the Ambazonian fighters crossed the Nigerian border Sunday morning to attack their compatriots who fled into Nigeria and refused to join their forces to fight in Cameroon.

Southern Cameroonians who speak Bokye language have now flooded the Bashu community area, not far from Danare, where Nigerian troops have a small camp.

Cameroon government troops passing for Ambazonian fighters regularly saunter into Nigerian territory, where there are many Southern Cameroonians to wreak havoc.

By Kingsley Betek in Mamfe