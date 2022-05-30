Spanish shipping firm Marguisa unveils direct service to Cameroon

Leading international container and project cargo line Marguisa,has launched its new Cameroon service, the MARGUISA CAMEROON SERVICE (MCS). It will provide a direct weekly connection between the port of Malabo and the port of Douala, making Malabo a hub port in the region.

Driven by the need to ensure regular stopovers by the MAS service, affected by the operational limitations and the port congestion in West Africa, this service fully operated by Marguisa is 5 days faster than the current one. It serves Douala from any part of the world thanks to the Marguisa connection.

Source: Africa Logistics