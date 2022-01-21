Cameroon government  army commander killed in Muyuka Amba attack

A Cameroon government army commander was killed this week after an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Muyuka.

A military source told Cameroon Concord News that the popular soldier, who was charged with providing security for a French Cameroun company known as Super Mont in Muyuka, was leading an escort mission to the company’s premises when the bomb went off.

Our source said the officer was among the many immediately rushed to the Muyuka hospital who died later from wounds he sustained during the attack. It was unclear whether some of his troops, including members of the pro Yaounde Atanga Nji Boys, were injured or killed during the explosion.

Cameroon Concord News has withheld the name of the officer as it was unclear whether or not his family has been notified by the Cameroon government military.

The office of the Divisional Officer for Muyuka, did not return a request for comment on the attack that killed the commander.

The soldier has become the latest officer to die in Fako County since the beginning of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Muyuka attack has raised fresh concerns about Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards ability to launch surprise strikes against French Cameroun army soldiers.

Two Cameroon government military vehicles were reportedly destroyed.

By Rita Akana