Africa Cup of Nations: IG condemns occupation of Fako County, presence of Francophone soldiers in Ambazonia

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia strongly rejects any form of occupation of their homeland, be it for the hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations and believes that all French Cameroun army soldiers will finally have to leave British Southern Cameroons.

In a conversation with Cameroon Concord News on Tuesday, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader highlighted the necessity of continued Ambazonia resistance, saying the illegal presence of La Republique du Cameroun troops and the Atanga Nji Boys must come to an end.

French Cameroun currently occupies a large swathe of Southern Cameroons territory and has deployed thousands of French speaking soldiers to the Fako County for the Africa Cup of Nations – moves that have been condemned by the Ambazonia Interim Government.

The French Cameroun regime has also been maintaining an illegal military presence on the Northern Zone precisely in Bamenda collaborating with pro Yaoundé armed groups known as Atanga Nji Boys.

The Francophone dominated military has stationed its forces and equipment in Limbe, Mutengene, Tiko, Muea and Buea with the alleged aim of preventing Amba fighters from attacking football teams in the Fako constituency.

Nonetheless, the Ambazonia Interim Government says the French Cameroun military presence in Southern Cameroons is meant to plunder British Southern Cameroons resources, including its oil.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai