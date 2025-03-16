Cameroon football on the brink of disaster with unpaid referees!

A critical situation is unfolding in Cameroonian football as the Cameroon Association of Football Referees (ACAF) issues an urgent appeal to the Minister of State and Secretary General of the Presidency. The referees, who are vital to ensuring fairness on the pitch, are threatening to suspend their participation in all competitions under the aegis of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) if their payments remain outstanding.

In a letter dated March 10, 2025, ACAF representatives reveal a troubling and alarming reality: despite the government’s allocation of a grant totaling 560 million FCFA for clubs and another 350 million FCFA for the logistical organization of competitions, referees have yet to receive their payments, even as the MTN and Two championships approach the conclusion of the first round.

This dire situation goes beyond mere payment delays. Referees find themselves unable to travel and officiate matches, trapped in debts owed to creditors. This creates a vicious cycle that suffocates these professionals who are supposed to embody authority on the field.

The threat of a suspension is not to be taken lightly. Already facing “intense controversies, serious criticism, and insults,” as stated in their letter, the referees appear to have reached a breaking point. Such a decision could completely paralyze the professional championships at a crucial moment in the season.

The repercussions would be disastrous: halted competitions, financial losses for clubs, a devaluation of Cameroonian football in the eyes of sponsors and partners, not to mention the negative impact on players whose careers depend on the consistency of matches.

In light of this crisis, ACAF is directly appealing to the intervention of President Paul Biya, emphasizing that the referees’ concerns must be central to government actions for 2025. This move underscores the severity of the situation and the deadlock in negotiations with FECAFOOT.

An official response, signed by several officials including Patt Robert II, acknowledges the legitimacy of the concerns and promises a “careful review” of the situation, specifically mentioning the payment of match fees before the return phase begins. However, no specific timeline has been provided, casting doubt on a prompt resolution to the conflict.

This crisis occurs in an already tense context for Cameroonian football, highlighting once again the structural dysfunctions that undermine the development of the sport in the land of the Indomitable Lions.

Source: Footballboom