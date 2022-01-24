Burkina Faso soldiers announce military takeover, Kaboré ‘suspended’

Burkina Faso’s army said on Monday it had ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, suspended the country’s constitution, dissolved government and closed the national borders. The announcement followed hours of confusion after gunfire erupted at army camps on Sunday night. Kaboré has not been seen since Sunday and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The military takeover statement was made in the name of a previously unheard of entity, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration or MPSR, its French language acronym.

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kaboré’s post today,” it said.

It cited the deterioration of the security situation and what it described as Kaboré’s inability to unite the nation and effectively respond to the challenges it faces.

Earlier Monday, the African Union and the West African bloc ECOWAS both condemned what they called an attempted coup. The US and the EU have also called for Kaboré’s “immediate release”.

Source: France 24