Buea: Usheni Hassan wins 30th Mount Cameroon Race of Hope

Usheni Hassan, 29, from Kumbo in the Northwest Region, won the 30th edition of Mount Cameroon Race of Hope on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Hassan completed the over 4,000-meter altitude challenge in 4 hours and 40 minutes. He first competed in the race in 2019, describing his initial performance as “positive,” and reached the top podium spot six years later.

Ali Mohamadou finished second in 4 hours and 42 minutes, and Abdou Amadou took third place in 4 hours and 45 minutes. The winners received prizes of 10 million, 7 million, and 5 million CFA francs, respectively.

In the women’s category, Lisette Ngalim, also from Kumbo, won the gold medal, completing the course in 5 hours and 24 minutes. Ngalim returns to the top podium spot after victories in 2017 and 2024. Njeyang Sydony Bonwi finished second, and Tumi Macrina Yinyuy took third place.

Source: Business in Cameroon