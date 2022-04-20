Blood of Southern Cameroons martyrs will spark off full-scale confrontation with Yaoundé

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) has condemned recent killings of nine Southern Cameroonians on the main road linking Bamenda to Wum-the chief town in Menchum Division by Cameroon government forces.

In a statement issued by the IG, Vice President Dabney Yerima stressed that the blood of the Southern Cameroons martyrs will eventually lead to all-out confrontation with French Cameroun and full liberation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The Yerima statement on Tuesday also stated that the continuation of La Republique du Cameroun crimes against Southern Cameroonians in their homeland will never provide Yaoundé with their so-called one and indivisible Cameroon.

The Ambazonia Interim Government also noted that Biya and his Francophone political elites have exposed their ugly faces and evil intentions by killing thousands of Southern Cameroonians.

Comrade Dabney Yerima then paid homage to Ambazonia fighters, who have stood up against the French Cameroun military, stressing there is no option for dealing with the French backed Francophone occupiers and their crimes unless through a comprehensive confrontation and intensification of resistance.

Elsewhere in the statement, Vice President Dabney Yerima called on Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora from all walks of life to mobilize against Biya and La Republique du Cameroun, as tensions spike in Yaoundé over whom to succeed the 89-year dictator.

By Isong Asu