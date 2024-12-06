Biya will campaign for 2025 elections in a wheel chair and rule from the grave

President Paul Biya has become a laughing stock deep inside the Unity Palace, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from a well-placed source in Etoudi.

The CIR source said that Biya is now leading the nation from a wheelchair.

“He has a special wheelchair that he bought in Geneva that takes him around the presidential palace and he intends to rule till 100 years” our source said.

Biya was seen on the mobile chair moving around the presidency after he received some new ambassadors accredited to Cameroon.

The mobile chair, otherwise ordinarily referred to as a wheelchair is assisting the dictator to navigate his way around his office as well as at home in Mvomeka’a.

The Biya wheelchair has now confirmed that old age has taken its toll on the Francophone leader who will turn 92 this coming year.

A top CPDM baron who spoke to this reporter but sued for anonymity said Biya would rule from a wheel chair and then from the grave.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai