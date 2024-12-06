Biya regime falls short of 2024 road paving target

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute presented the government’s 2025 economic, financial, social, and cultural program to the National Assembly. During his address, he revealed that around 446 kilometers of roads were paved or nearing completion in Cameroon in 2024. This figure is over 200 kilometers short of the target of 656.96 kilometers outlined in the government’s Integrated Multimodal Transport Infrastructure Strategy.

The slow pace of road paving poses challenges to achieving the goals set in Cameroon’s National Development Strategy 2020–2030 (SND30). This strategy aims to pave 6,000 kilometers of roads over the decade, requiring an average of 600 kilometers annually.

As of the end of 2023, Cameroon had 10,225.58 kilometers of paved roads, according to Public Works Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi. This represents just 8.5% of the national road network, which spans 121,873 kilometers. The minister shared these figures in an interview published by Cameroun Tribune on February 2.

