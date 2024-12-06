Christmas Holiday in Cameroon: US embassy issues security message for American citizens

Threats posed by criminal, terrorist, and politically motivated actions remain a significant concern in Cameroon. In light of the upcoming holiday season, the Embassy reminds American citizens to practice good personal security habits and follow the guidance below.

When possible, avoid or minimize time spent in “soft target” areas such as high-profile public events (e.g., sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings), hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, schools, parks, shopping centers and markets, tourism infrastructure and tourist sites, and airports and public transport systems. Large gatherings or demonstrations intended to be peaceful can sometimes turn violent. When one must linger at any of these places, situational awareness is key to protecting oneself and loved ones. Being cognizant of surroundings and of those in the vicinity, as well as of their activities, is critical to personal security.

Do not be predictable: avoid repeatedly going to the same places at the same time of day. Do not always go to the market or the grocery store at peak hours. Vary transportation routes and times, and do not linger in potential target zones (listed above) for longer than necessary. As always, remain vigilant with respect to suspicious people, objects, or packages. If you see anything suspicious, leave the area immediately and report to law enforcement. Always keep colleagues, family and friend aware of your daily plans and make sure they know how to reach you.

Street crime remains a serious threat in Cameroon, and American citizens must remain vigilant to reduce the risk of becoming a victim. Situational awareness is again key. Be aware of your location and what is going on around you. Individuals are most vulnerable when entering and exiting our residences or vehicles, sometimes because they are distracted and may not pay attention to our surroundings. When entering or exiting one’s residence or vehicle, survey the surrounding area, looking for suspicious individuals or potential threats. Do not focus solely on house or car keys, mobile phone, or other belongings you may be carrying. Have a plan, see what is happening around you, and move quickly with purpose and confidence. When carrying bags, purses, backpacks, etc., keep them secured tightly to the body, preferably across the chest rather than hanging from shoulders where they can be more easily grabbed.

With respect to personally owned vehicles, please keep the interior clean and free from any indication there are valuables inside (e.g., GPS mount). In traffic, attempt to leave space in which to maneuver and leave yourself an exit when possible. Be prepared to take evasive action at any time. When stopping, consider how you would pull away if necessary – both forward and in reverse. Increase awareness at choke points during travel and be wary of diversions. If followed or harassed by another driver, try to find the nearest public facility or police station. Never lead the person to your home or stop and get out of the car.

As always, American citizens should carry a government-issued ID with them at all times and cooperate with authorities.

Culled from the US Embassy in Yaoundé