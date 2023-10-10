Biya regime says 4 Amba fighters killed in Kendem village

At least four separatist fighters have been killed in a military operation in Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Southwest, the army said Saturday.

The operation took place late Friday in Kendem village in Manyu Division.

Government troops ambushed the fighters who were in their hideout in a cocoa farm, killing four of them and seizing weapons and ammunition, the army said in a statement and added that there were no casualties on the part of government forces.

There has been fighting in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 as separatists want to create an independent nation in the two regions.

Source: Xinhuanet