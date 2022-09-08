Biya is root cause of insecurity, instability in the two Cameroons

Southern Cameroons’ senior figure of the Foreign Affairs Department, Professor Carlson Anyangwe, has described 89-year-old President Paul Biya as the root cause of insecurity and instability in both Southern Cameroons and in French Cameroun, stating that the leader of the Yaoundé regime adamantly insists on his hostile policies in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Professor Carlson Anyangwe made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News on Tuesday and stated that Southern Cameroons suffers from French Cameroun military incursions and acts of aggression against its sovereignty almost on a daily basis. For more than 57 years the Francophone regime in Yaounde has been pressing ahead with its aggressive and hostile policies against the people of Southern Cameroons.

Anyangwe pointed out that the international community’s silence and inaction have emboldened the Biya French Cameroun regime to further commit more atrocities in Southern Cameroons in 2022. “This clearly shows that Biya is the root cause of insecurity and instability in both Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun” the Ambazonia front line leader added.

Professor Anyangwe underscored the importance of unity among all Southern Cameroons groups and factions, and noted that Vice President Dabney Yerima is very committed to initiatives that push for a common front against French Cameroun.

By Chi Prudence Asong