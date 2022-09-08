FIFA World Cup trophy in Yaoundé

The trophy of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup “Qatar 2022” arrived in Yaoundé today Thursday, September 8, 2022 as part of the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour.

The Holy Grail will be exposed on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports for a photo session open to the general public.

Football fans have also planned a music concert with some prominent Cameroonian artists in attendance including rapper Tenor.

The trophy arrived in Yaoundé from Senegal and will go to Morocco, one of the five African countries that qualified for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World.

It is vital to include in this report that the tour of the trophy started on August 24, 2022 from South Korea.

By Rita Akana