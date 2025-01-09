“Biya has realized that the time has come to leave” Joshua Osih

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), Joshua Osih, met the press on Tuesday 7 January 2025. This is a traditional meeting that the SDF leader honours at the beginning of each year.

The business tycoon took the opportunity to revisit President Biya’s message to the nation on 31 January 2024, as well as the statements made by Roman Catholic bishops.

According to Joshua Osih, Biya himself has noted that the time has come to leave and this is what the Cameroonian Bishops have noticed, although they are not alone. Joshua Osih stated that the bishops have simply made public what everyone else is thinking.

‘When you listen to the President of the Republic on 31 December, the least you can do is give us an assessment. If you can’t tell us what you’ve done in a year, if you cannot tell us what you’ve done in 42 years. Unfortunately, it has to be said that Biya is incapable of doing so. He has also realised that the time has come to leave. The Catholic Bishops have noticed this, and they are not alone. Everyone has seen it. But they have a platform that others don’t have. That’s why, from this platform, they have said out loud what others think in silence’, Joshua Osih told teleasu.tv journalists.

Hon. Osih described Cameroon as a country at the end of its tether. According to Joshua Osih, the end-of-year celebrations are a clear sign of failure, epitomised by the President of the Republic.

‘The Cameroonian majority has always been a silent majority. When you see how the end-of-year celebrations went today, with deserted streets and very little music, you understand that Cameroon is at the end of its tether. And the person who embodies this failure, all he can do to save us from a bloodbath, is to leave’, said Joshua Osih.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé