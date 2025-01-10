BEAC injects CFA205.7bn in liquidity for CEMAC banks

The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) initiated a new liquidity injection in the CEMAC banking system on January 7, 2025. According to the operation’s results published the following day, a total of CFA205.7 billion was injected, meeting the full liquidity needs expressed by banks.

However, the demand was lower than the amount offered by the BEAC, which had planned to inject up to CFA270 billion during this operation. This figure is an increase from the CFA220 billion offered in the second half of December 2024 but significantly lower than the record CFA320 billion regularly offered in November 2024.

The larger liquidity injections in November responded to strong demand from banks, which had surged after the BEAC resumed liquidity operations in June 2024. These operations had been suspended for over a year since the first quarter of 2023 as part of a restrictive monetary policy aimed at combating inflation.

Source: Business in Cameroon